Tuttle Capital Proposes First Leveraged Crypto Etfs

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Brokerage firm %TuttleCapital Management is proposing to create the first leveraged %Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Tuttle Capital has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop 2x leveraged ETFs, including ones that would track the Donald and Melania memecoins.

Tuttle says it wants to launch ETFs tracking 200% returns of the following cryptocurrencies: %Chainlink (CRYPTO: $LINK), %Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA), %Polkadot (CRYPTO: $DOT), %Melania (CRYPTO: $MELANIA), (CRYPTO: $XRP), Bonk (CRYPTO: $BONK), %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and %Trump (CRYPTO: $TRUMP).

Under the proposal, the daily returns of these tokens will be tracked and generated through swaps, call options, and direct investments.

While the gains achieved through the leveraged crypto ETFs would be higher, investors risk losing their entire capital should prices drop significantly.

“Using leverage amplifies returns but also magnifies losses, with investors potentially losing their entire principal within a single trading day if the underlying asset’s value drops by more than 50%,” warns the SEC application from Tuttle Capital.

While 50% drops are rare with stocks, crypto altcoins and memecoins are known for sudden declines of 10% or more. A 10% drop would mean the ETFs decline at least 20%, says Tuttle.

Should the proposed crypto ETFs be approved by the SEC, they could be available to investors by April of this year.