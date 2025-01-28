Russians Attack Kupiansk With Artillery, Drones, Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked Kupiansk and the village of Prystin in the Kupiansk community of Kharkiv region with artillery and drones, and a 66-year-old man was injured.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram .

According to him, at about 16:30, a 66-year-old man was as a result of shelling from a multiple rocket launcher system in Kupiansk, and he was hospitalized.

According to Mr. Syniehubov, at about 13:00, Russians also attacked the village of Prystin in the Kupiansk community with two drones and artillery. Three houses and outbuildings were damaged.

The head of the Kharkiv Military District Administration clarified that there were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported, 89 more people, including four children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivske directions in Kharkiv region yesterday as a result of increased evacuation measures.

Photo: Telegram / Oleh Syniehubov