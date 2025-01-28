Egypt Highlights Human Rights Progress At UN Review

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt presented its human rights record at the Universal Periodic Review session at the International Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday. Badr Abdelatty, of Foreign Affairs, and Head of the Supreme Permanent Committee for Human Rights, led the Egyptian delegation.

The delegation included several high-ranking officials, such as Maya Morsi, Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity; Mahmoud Fawzy, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Diaa Rashwan, Head of the State Information Service. Heads of national councils and representatives from various ministries also attended.

Egypt's participation in the review demonstrates its engagement with international human rights mechanisms. The country seeks to learn from best practices and showcase its efforts to improve human rights. Egypt has participated in all review rounds since 2010.

In his address, Abdelatty emphasized the review as a forum for exchanging expertise and fostering constructive dialogue, based on mutual respect. He outlined Egypt's progress over the past five years under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in advancing human rights despite regional challenges.

Abdelatty stated that achieving human rights required political will. He detailed how Egyptian institutions have intensified efforts since the last review to implement accepted recommendations, guided by an Egyptian approach focused on protecting human rights as enshrined in the Constitution and in accordance with international obligations.







The Minister also highlighted key presidential initiatives aligned with the National Human Rights Strategy. These included the 2021 abolition of the state of emergency, the activation of the Presidential Pardon Committee, the launch of the National Dialogue, and legislative reforms, such as new draft laws on criminal procedures and civil work. He also noted the closure of the foreign funding case, the activation of the Supreme Permanent Committee for Human Rights, and the adoption of the first National Human Rights Strategy. He emphasised the priority given to religious freedoms and the call for a renewed religious discourse rejecting discrimination.

Abdelatty also discussed Egypt's dedication to economic, social, and cultural rights, citing national programs like“Decent Life” and“Takaful and Karama.” He noted advancements in protecting the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

An interactive dialogue between the Egyptian delegation and other countries followed. Morsi, Fawzy, Rashwan, and other representatives detailed Egypt's efforts across civil, political, economic, social, and cultural dimensions.

In his formal address, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's commitment to the Human Rights Council as a platform for exchanging experiences through objective dialogue. He stated the national report showcased Egypt's achievements in implementing the recommendations from the 2019 review, which strengthened efforts to improve human rights despite ongoing crises. He noted that Egypt received 372 recommendations, accepting 301, and that the country has intensified efforts to implement them.

Abdelatty stated that the advancement of human rights in Egypt was due to strong political will, guided by President El-Sisi, as part of a vision of a new state founded on citizenship, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. He emphasised that Egypt's commitment to international human rights obligations was integral to this vision.

He outlined five key pillars of Egypt's approach: the adoption of the National Human Rights Strategy, fostering an environment to protect human rights, promoting human rights holistically, fulfilling international human rights obligations, and actively engaging with international mechanisms.

Abdelatty noted key decisions in support of the Human Rights Strategy, including the abolition of the state of emergency, the reactivation of the Presidential Pardons Committee, and the closure of the foreign funding case. He said that the National Dialogue initiative engages a broad range of voices on crucial issues, strengthening participation in political life and freedom of expression. He also emphasized the importance of the freedom of religion.

Abdelatty said that Egypt is amending existing legislation and creating new legislation to be consistent with its human rights obligations. He added that Egypt is in the process of approving a new draft law on criminal procedures and has reactivated the Supreme Permanent Committee for Human Rights. He also mentioned increasing training for state officials, implementing a modern penal system and fostering a culture of human rights.

He reiterated that Egypt works to ensure all citizens, including vulnerable groups, can enjoy their rights. He stated that Egypt has taken responsibility for hosting 10.7 million immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, ensuring access to basic services and integration into society, while facing challenges due to limited international support. He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of forced migration.

In conclusion, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to meeting the aspirations of its people for a decent and safe life, with human dignity, justice, equality, non-discrimination and tolerance as pillars of all national plans. He welcomed a constructive dialogue at the session.