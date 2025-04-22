Wanted Criminal Dies In Scuffle With Police While Trying To Escape Custody In Jammu

Four cops escorting wanted criminal Mushtaq Ali alias Raj Ali alias Bacchu Don from Punjab to Jammu were also got injured in the incident, a police spokesman said.

Sharing details of the incident, he said a police party from Jammu rounded up Ali and his associate, both wanted in a number of criminal cases in Jammu, Kathua and Samba, from the Baba Batala area of Amritsar with the help of Punjab Police on Monday.

While returning to Jammu, the accused insisted on halting the vehicle to attend a call of nature but when they were brought down from the van, they“suddenly attacked the police personnel, tried to snatch their weapons and escape from their custody”, the spokesman said.

“In a bid to escape, Ali fell on the road and got grievously injured. Four police personnel also sustained minor injuries trying to prevent their escape,” the spokesman said, adding that Ali was rushed to the GMC Hospital in Jammu where doctors declared him dead.

Police have requested Jammu district magistrate to form a board of doctors to conduct the autopsy of the deceased, the spokesman said.

“All required legal proceedings have been initiated,” he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Bishnah police station and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

