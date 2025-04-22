403
Early Voting In Australia Election Begins
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (KUNA) -- Early voting in the Australian election kicked off on Tuesday, with the race officially beginning on May third.
Polling centers are open for the voters who cannot cast their ballots on the official voting day due to various considerations, according to local media reports.
Around 50 percent of Australia's eligible voters are expected to vote in the early process ahead of the May third election date
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton are due to meet in a third televised election debate later this evening, while preparations are underway for the fourth and final debate.
The beginning of voting coincides with a slump in popularity of the opposition Liberal Party leader, who has struggled to shake off perceived ideological closeness to US President Donald Trump.
Polling from Newspoll released on April 20 showed the Labor Party held a four-point lead over the opposition when votes from smaller parties were redistributed as part of the country's preferential voting system where voters rank their choices. (end)
