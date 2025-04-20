King Receives Invitation From Iraq President To Attend Arab Summit
The invitation was delivered by Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a meeting with His Majesty on Sunday at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King asked Hussein to convey his greetings to President Rashid, expressing Jordan's keenness to ensure the success of the upcoming summit, in the interests of Arab solidarity and Arab causes, particularly in light of current developments in the region.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment