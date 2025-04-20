King Receives Invitation From Iraq President To Attend Arab Summit

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah received an invitation from Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to participate in the 34th Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, which is scheduled to take place in Baghdad on 17 May.

The invitation was delivered by Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a meeting with His Majesty on Sunday at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King asked Hussein to convey his greetings to President Rashid, expressing Jordan's keenness to ensure the success of the upcoming summit, in the interests of Arab solidarity and Arab causes, particularly in light of current developments in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.