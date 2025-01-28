Openai Launches Chatgpt Gov App For US Government Use

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: OpenAI reported today the dispatch of the biggest stage called ChatGPT Gov, outlined particularly for US utilization.

The company called the modern stage the farthest step in terms of security, because it will permit government offices as clients to nourish non-public and delicate data into OpenAI shapes whereas working inside their possess secure facilitating situations.



In a statement, Kevin Weil, the company's product manager, said that since the beginning of last year, OpenAI has announced the creation of more than 90.000 employees from the federal, state and local governments more than 18 million claims within ChatGPT using technology to translate and summarize documents, write drafts of policy memos, create code and build applications.

He added that that the user interface of the ChatGPT Gov program is used like the ChatGPT Enterprise interface.

He explained that the main difference is that government agencies will use ChatGPT Gov in their Microsoft Azure commercial cloud, or Azure government cloud, so that they can manage their own security, privacy and compliance requirements, indicating that as long as government agencies use artificial intelligence, it needs to be heavily scrutinized because of its possible harmful effects, especially for the population and data privacy concerns.

Weil noted that he expects agencies with sensitive data such as defense, law enforcement and healthcare to benefit from the Chatgpt Gov platform, and it will also be available in the near future to all customers.