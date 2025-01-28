Atif Aslam To Play The Hits Live In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam is set to perform live in Qatar at the Doha Club on January 31, 2025.

Awarded with the fourth-highest civilian honour of Pakistan the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Aslam has produced many beloved chart-toppers for Bollywood.

The event is scheduled to start at 7pm Doha time. For tickets and further information, click here .

Silver category tickets –standing- currently the cheapest option tickets, are priced at QR120, while silver seating –phase 1- category tickets cost QR240.

Gold, Platinum, and Diamond category tickets are priced at QR350, QR500, and QR750 respectively.

For VIP, tickets start from QR2200, going up to QR10000, with QR2400 tickets available in between the price range.