Shreya Ghoshal's X Account Restored: 'I Am Back'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) After more than a month, acclaimed playback singer Shreya Ghosal has regained control of her X account.

On Sunday, the singer used social media to share the update. She was heard saying, "Hello everyone, I am back on X. After a lot of struggle, I finally have my account with me. Someone from the India team helped me out in this- Thank you so much for that. Yeah, it took me a really long time to get the communication started- well, all is well. Now I am here, I am going to keep talking to you- don't worry everything is well and I have received back my account on the auspicious day of Ram Navmi ."

Her caption read, "I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here."

Shreya further raised her concern regarding the AI-generated ads that are being used as click-baits. She shared that although she is unable to do anything about it from her front, X should take some action in the concerned matter.

Shreya added, "Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures. These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Last month, Shreya informed the fans that her X account has been hacked since February 13th, and despite her efforts, she has been unable to regain control of the account.

The singer's post read, "Please don't click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”