CM Yogi Performs ‘Kanya Pujan’, Says ‘Respecting Womanhood Is Collective Responsibility’

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, April 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that showing reverence for womanhood is the sacred duty of every individual. He highlighted the state government's endeavours to ensure women's safety, dignity, and empowerment and also showered praise on the Modi government's multiple initiatives, including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Matru Vandana Yojana.

The recently enacted Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he noted, guarantees women's representation across key sectors, including the legislature.

While addressing a gathering after performing 'Kanya Pujan' at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday, CM Yogi extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and the ninth day of Vasantik Navratri.

“This day holds great spiritual significance for Sanatan Dharma followers, as we worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during these nine days. Today marks the culmination of these rituals with the worship of young girls symbolizing the nine goddesses,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took to social media to share pictures of Kanya Pujan, performed on the occasion of the ninth day of 'Chaitra Navratri'.

“I got the great fortune of worshipping girls in the form of Goddess and offering them prasad. May Mother Jagadamba, the mother of the world, keep her blessings on the entire world and may everyone's life be illuminated with happiness, peace and health; this is my good wish,” he wrote on X.

Highlighting India's deep-rooted cultural tradition of respecting women, he said,“Our Sanatan tradition reveres feminine divinity. This sentiment is beautifully observed during both Sharadiya and Vasantik Navratri through Kanya Pujan.”

The Chief Minister urged people to rise above gender bias and ensure that no girl, woman, or sister suffers injustice or exploitation.“This is a collective responsibility. Only when we ensure a safe and just environment for our women can we move towards building a strong and developed India,” he added.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Ram Navami, the Chief Minister said that devotees across the country are marking the occasion with Akhand Ramayan recitations and devotional singing. Millions of people gathered in Ayodhya for the grand celebrations and watched the majestic Surya Tilak to Ram Lalla.

Reflecting on the monumental event of Lord Ram's Prakatya (reappearance) in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, he said,“Breaking the chains of over 500 years of subjugation, the re-establishment of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has not only marked a sacred moment for Sanatan Dharma followers, but has also ignited a new light of hope and inspiration for the oppressed and marginalised across the world.”

He urged people to draw inspiration from the life of Lord Ram, who teaches us to uphold dignity, stay composed in adversity, and fulfill personal, familial, social, and national duties with unwavering dedication.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also welcomed the inauguration of India's first auto bridge -- the Pamban Bridge at Rameswaram -- by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling Rameswaram one of the holiest sites in India and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, he highlighted how Lord Ram had connected the north and south of India, reinforcing the spirit of unity.

“This new bridge in Rameswaram reflects PM Modi's vision of development rooted in heritage. It's an honor for all of us to be connected to such a historic and divine place through this initiative,” CM Yogi concluded.