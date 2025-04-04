11Th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting And 3Rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting Start Plenary Sessions

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting continued with 3 plenary sessions - Ministerial Session, Southern Gas Corridor Session: Progress and Next Steps in Successful Operation and Development of Southern Gas Corridor Plenary Session and Green Energy Projects and Green Energy Corridors Plenary Session.

Addressing the Ministerial Session, Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, said that natural gas remains a central component of energy mix for a long time will necessitate sustainable investment for sustainable energy security, and lifting the gas-related restrictions today is vital for Europe's energy security tomorrow. The Minister added that through coordinated and strong collaboration between Azerbaijan, the EU, energy companies, regional stakeholders, and financial institutions, we can elevate the Southern Gas Corridor - both as a project and a vision - into a new level. It was noted that there is no alternative to diversification for energy security, and the strategic importance of Azerbaijani gas and the Southern Gas Corridor, which supplies 12 countries today, is rooted in this very vision. "Despite the existing restrictions on natural gas, Azerbaijan not only maintained but also enhanced its position as a reliable energy partner, expanding it's supply volumes and extending its geographic reach during these years. In 2021, 8.2 bcm of gas were delivered to Europe, and last year, this figure reached 12.9 bcm, an increase of more than 57%. In 2024 approximately 10% of Azerbaijan's gas exports were supplied to Georgia, 39% to Türkiye, while the remaining 51% went to Europe. Currently, the gas volumes requested from Azerbaijan by European countries that are not members of the SGC amount to 14 bcm. Long-term gas contracts between Azerbaijan and European buyers, along with guarantees and financial support from the EU, will be key factors in ensuring the successful expansion of the SGC, ultimately enhancing Europe's energy resilience and energy security in the wider region. The expansion of additional volumes is also important for the export of 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which will be saved as a result of the connection of 2,700 MW green power plants to the grid by the end of 2030,” the minister added.

The Minister expressed his views about mega initiatives aiming to supply Europe with large volumes of green energy from the Caspian wind farms of Azerbaijan as well as the Central Asia. "The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Corridor's feasibility study will conclude by mid-2025, with a plan to export 4 GW during the first phase. The feasibility study of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan corridor will be financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and research work will begin in the second quarter of this year. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Green Energy Corridor's feasibility study has explored two potential export routes, and today, we will launch another corridor by signing an MoU on green electricity cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria," Minister Shahbazov mentioned.

"The Southern Gas Corridor plays a long-term and strategic role in the energy security of our region. This project is the embodiment of reliable partnership and mutual trust between our countries. As Türkiye, we are interested in further expanding this cooperation and diversifying energy supplies. Moreover, we are taking important steps to establish a green energy corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria," said Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye.

Erik Jacobs, Senior Advisor of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR), said:“The United States places great value on our relationship with Azerbaijan. The Southern Gas Corridor is a foundation for our successful bilateral partnership based on shared interests. Today, it is a source of great pride for us to participate in the celebration of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is an example of ingenuity and ambition. President Trump has seen the abundance of US energy as a foundation for American prosperity. The United States is ready to cooperate with its allies and partners to ensure the right of each country to achieve development using its resources.”

Zhecho Stankov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria, stated: "Bulgaria pursues a consistent policy for the development of its gas infrastructure, in the context of the national and European objectives for interconnected and unified pan-European gas market with secure diversified supplies from trusted suppliers. We confirm our commitment to further leverage on the Southern Gas Corridor partnerships."

"Romania remains steadfast in its commitment to regional energy cooperation and the continued expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, a project of paramount strategic importance for Europe's energy security. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor toward South-Eastern Europe and the Balkans is a crucial step in ensuring secure, predictable, and competitive energy supplies for the region. The Ministerial Meeting in Baku provides a vital platform for dialogue, cooperation, and coordinated action among partners who share the same goal,” said Sebastian–Ioan Burduja, Minister of Energy of Romania.

Bojan Kumer, Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy of the Republic of Slovenia, underscored:“The Southern Gas Corridor is a vital energy route that provides a stable and strategic link between the Caspian region and European markets. Reliable partners play a key role in the new reality, and Azerbaijan has proved to be just such a partner. Slovenia is committed to this partnership and appreciates the efforts of the European Commission to strengthen this cooperation.”

Dorin Junghietu, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Moldova expressed his country's support for the development of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Stasa Kosarac, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: "The gasification of Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH is one of the primary issues of all levels of government in BiH. Our priority is to ensure energy stability and security, applying the announced decarbonization processes. We are determined to provide more interconnections of natural gas in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of BiH in order to make this energy source available to citizens and business entities."

"Italy recognizes the key role of the Southern Gas Corridor in facilitating the energy transition while ensuring security of supplies. TAP will help strengthen Italy's role as a strategic energy hub by connecting Europe, with Caspian and North Africa and we have already set up the process to increment the pipeline capacity,” Vannia Gava, Deputy Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic, underlined.

Vakhtang Tsintsadze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, said: "Georgia's energy strategy aligns with global sustainability goals, highlighting our commitment to reducing carbon emissions while ensuring energy security. It is crucial for Georgia to enhance its renewable energy sector by supporting the optimal development of its abundant hydropower, wind, and solar energy resources. For this reason, we actively support investment in green energy infrastructure. The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, along with the Southern Gas Corridor, serves as an excellent example of our collective efforts to achieve shared objectives."

Boglarka Illes, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is of strategic importance in the diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes in Southeast Europe and it is also a meaningful evidence of the strategic partnership between Europe and Azerbaijan.

Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic mentioned that the Southern Gas Corridor has been successfully operating for the fourth consecutive year.“With the construction of TAP, Greece played a major role in the accomplishment of the Southern Gas Corridor. Moreover, the Greece-Bulgaria IGB pipeline and its possible expansion from 3 to 5 bcm, the start of operation of the Alexandroupolis FSRU, as well as the expected completion of the gas interconnector with North Macedonia in March 2026, we further enhance the resilience of the European energy system," the Secretary General added.

Nasser Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sees the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan not only as friends, but as strategic partners in shaping a sustainable energy future. “Through close cooperation, we can amplify our collective impact, accelerating the deployment of clean energy for the benefit of our peoples and future generations. One of the cornerstones of this shared vision is the Green Corridor Initiative. This initiative supports a more sustainable, resilient, and interconnected energy system-linking Central Asia with Europe," Nasser Al-Qahtani underscored.

"The Kazakhstan's energy policy is aimed at supporting innovation and sustainable development. We are creating conditions for investments in green energy and in the modernization of gas infrastructure, which will reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency," said Sungat Yessimkhanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Umid Mamadaminov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan stated: "Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, rich in renewable resources such as solar and wind energy, have the potential to become leaders in the green energy transition. The Green Energy Corridor initiative between our countries is a manifestation of our joint efforts to make the most of this potential and aims to create a sustainable and strong energy network by connecting our energy systems.”

Sasa Kokovic, Acting Assistant Minister for the Oil and Gas in the Мinistry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia, underlined that the Azerbaijani gas, which has long been recognized as part of the solution for diversifying gas supply sources in Europe, has become part of the solution for greater energy security of the Republic of Serbia, but also of the wider region, through the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnection.“In the coming period, we expect to deepen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan by implementing the project to build a gas power plant in Serbia, which also relies on infrastructure connectivity with the Southern Gas Corridor. Serbia remains open to cooperation with countries in our environment, as well as with partners from Central Asia, in various initiatives and projects that would enable greater energy security and security of supply," the Acting Assistant Minister mentioned.

Vedran Spehar, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Croatia, noted that Croatia is committed to clean, affordable energy and the green transition, in line with Europe's 2050 climate goals.“Through REPowerEU, we are becoming a regional energy hub, expanding our LNG terminal to 6.1 bcm by 2026 with €559 million and investing in new pipelines to Slovenia and Hungary. Our growing partnership with Azerbaijan, strengthened by SOCAR gas supplies since 2024, supports key projects like the Southern Gas Corridor and Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline,” the State Secretary emphasized.

"North Macedonia is ready for a new energy future. With the construction of new gas interconnections and a partnership with Azerbaijan, we are not only strengthening our position as a significant regional player but also directly contributing to the stability and security of the European energy market,” said Miroslav Labudovik, Deputy Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Fergus Auld, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, stated: "The United Kingdom recognises Azerbaijan's consistent role in supporting European energy security, providing a reliable energy supply into Europe during turbulent times. I would like to thank Azerbaijan for organising yearly Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial, which continues to provide an important platform to discuss solutions to energy security challenges - and opportunities for economic development.”

Peter Binhack, Deputy Director General of the Energy Section of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, stated: "Reliable energy partnership remains the cornerstone of the EU-Azerbaijan relations. We believe that the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting provides an important opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen our mutual partnership. At the same time, we see great potential in the development of green energy and international cooperation in this field."

The Southern Gas Corridor Session: Progress and Next Steps in Successful Operation and Development of Southern Gas Corridor featured discussions with the participation of the representatives from SOCAR, bp, Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company, TANAP, TAP, XRG, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and European Investment Bank.

The Green Energy Projects And Green Energy Corridors Session heard reports by the representatives from AREA, SOCAR, CESI, Masdar, bp, ACWA Power, WindEurope, TotalEnergies, IFC, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on transition to green energy, green energy corridors, Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe, Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy interconnectors.