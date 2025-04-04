403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polycab India Unveils Super ROI Fans With Superior Air Delivery And Superior Savings
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 4 April 2025 – Polycab India, a leader in electrical solutions, is strengthening its presence in the fan category with the launch of its Super ROI range. Designed to set new benchmarks, this strategic initiative aims to redefine Return on Investment (ROI) for the fans category. This range promises a perfect synergy of high performance, energy efficiency and modern aesthetics. With rising energy costs and evolving consumer preferences, Polycab remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that ensure superior value for customers
Polycab's range of Super ROI Fans are powered by BLDC technology. They not only help you save up to 50% energy and electricity, but their select BLDC models also provide 25% higher air delivery Reverse rotation helps you stay comfortable in winter. Built with a 100% copper winding motor, these fans promise durability and reliability, backed by a four-year warranty. Polycab fans are available in modern aesthetic designs in over 30 colours to complement your home décor. These Polycab Super ROI fans ensure Return on Performance, Return on Technology and Return on Product, making it the right investment that pays off.
To cater to the growing demand, Polycab has made substantial investments in the fan category. The company has set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a production capacity exceeding 9 million fans. This strong manufacturing infrastructure is backed by an advanced Research and Development (R&D) centre, leveraging deep consumer insights to drive innovation and deliver exceptional products
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ishwinder Khurana, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer (B2C), Polycab India, said,“Today's consumers expect more from their home appliances. With evolving needs and rising energy costs, 61% of consumers prioritize energy efficiency without compromising on performance or aesthetics. Recognizing this demand, fans have become a strategic growth pillar for Polycab. Following the success of our Roorkee plant, we have established a state-of-the-art facility in Halol to accelerate expansion. The Super ROI Fans are designed to exceed traditional expectations, embodying Polycab's dedication to innovation and offering solutions that genuinely 'pay back' over time.”
Super ROI Fans offer a smart and sustainable choice for consumers. They are now available at leading retail outlets and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. With this launch, Polycab strengthens its position as a leader in energy-efficient home solutions, delivering exceptional performance and value to households across the nation.
Polycab's range of Super ROI Fans are powered by BLDC technology. They not only help you save up to 50% energy and electricity, but their select BLDC models also provide 25% higher air delivery Reverse rotation helps you stay comfortable in winter. Built with a 100% copper winding motor, these fans promise durability and reliability, backed by a four-year warranty. Polycab fans are available in modern aesthetic designs in over 30 colours to complement your home décor. These Polycab Super ROI fans ensure Return on Performance, Return on Technology and Return on Product, making it the right investment that pays off.
To cater to the growing demand, Polycab has made substantial investments in the fan category. The company has set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a production capacity exceeding 9 million fans. This strong manufacturing infrastructure is backed by an advanced Research and Development (R&D) centre, leveraging deep consumer insights to drive innovation and deliver exceptional products
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ishwinder Khurana, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer (B2C), Polycab India, said,“Today's consumers expect more from their home appliances. With evolving needs and rising energy costs, 61% of consumers prioritize energy efficiency without compromising on performance or aesthetics. Recognizing this demand, fans have become a strategic growth pillar for Polycab. Following the success of our Roorkee plant, we have established a state-of-the-art facility in Halol to accelerate expansion. The Super ROI Fans are designed to exceed traditional expectations, embodying Polycab's dedication to innovation and offering solutions that genuinely 'pay back' over time.”
Super ROI Fans offer a smart and sustainable choice for consumers. They are now available at leading retail outlets and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. With this launch, Polycab strengthens its position as a leader in energy-efficient home solutions, delivering exceptional performance and value to households across the nation.
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Bhakti Kenjale
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment