Pamban Bridge Brings Technology And Tradition Together: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Rameswaram, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram brings technology and tradition together and will facilitate connectivity for commuters and pilgrims.

Extending his best wishes to the countrymen on Ram Navami, PM Modi said that the life of Lord Shri Ram and the good governance of his era serve as a guiding light in nation-building.

PM Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Railway Bridge at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister operated the vertical lift span of the bridge using a remote device, allowing a Coast Guard ship to pass beneath.

Addressing a large gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "I feel blessed that I could pray at the Ramanath Swami Temple today. On this special day, I feel blessed to hand over developmental projects worth Rs 8300 crore. These rail and road projects will boost connectivity in Tamil Nadu. I congratulate the people of Tamil Nadu."

"This is the land of Bharat Ratna, Dr Kalam. His life showed us that science and spirituality complement each other. Similarly, this Pamban Bridge to Rameswaram brings technology and tradition together," he added.

Thanking the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the bridge, PM Modi said that a 1000-year-old site is being connected to a 21st-century engineering wonder.

"This bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge. Big ships will be able to pass through it; trains will also be able to pass through it. I just flagged off a new train service and also, a ship a short while ago. I again congratulate the people of Tamil Nadu for this project," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the construction of the Pamban Bridge will positively transform people's lives, enhancing connectivity for trade and tourism, and creating new jobs and opportunities.

The newly inaugurated structure is the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, showcasing a major leap in indigenous engineering.

PM Modi also flagged off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai, further enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother travel for commuters and pilgrims.