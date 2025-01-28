Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household and DIY Hand Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Household and DIY Hand Tools was valued at US$21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$26.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the household and DIY hand tools market is driven by several factors, including the rise of DIY culture, increased homeownership, and continuous innovation in tool design. As more people engage in home improvement and personal projects, especially with the influence of online tutorials and DIY platforms, demand for hand tools has surged. This trend was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in DIY activities as people spent more time at home. From home repairs to creative projects, consumers are increasingly motivated to complete tasks themselves, driving demand for accessible, high-quality hand tools.

Rising homeownership and urbanization are also contributing to market growth, as new homeowners typically invest in basic toolkits to maintain and personalize their living spaces. Additionally, as consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing preference for durable, high-quality tools that reduce waste and provide long-term value. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing tools with improved durability, versatility, and ergonomics, enhancing the appeal of household and DIY hand tools to a broader audience. The expansion of e-commerce and online retail has also made these tools more accessible, with consumers able to compare products and purchase tools conveniently. This convergence of social trends, innovation, and accessibility is driving strong growth in the household and DIY hand tools market, positioning it as an essential and enduring segment within the broader consumer goods industry.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Household and DIY Hand Tools market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Type (General Purpose Tools, Layout & Measuring Tools, Metal Cutting Tools, Other Types).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the General Purpose Tools segment, which is expected to reach US$14.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Layout & Measuring Tools segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.8% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akar Tools Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Irwin Tools and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Household and DIY Hand Tools Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Household and DIY Hand Tools market report include:



Akar Tools Ltd.

Apex Tool Group LLC

Channellock Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Irwin Tools

JPW Industries Inc.

Klein Tools Inc.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co. Ltd. Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

Key Attributes