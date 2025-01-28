(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Detailed Profiles of Akar Tools Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Irwin Tools, JPW Industries Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co. Ltd., and Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH
Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household and DIY Hand Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Household and DIY Hand Tools was valued at US$21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$26.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the household and DIY hand tools market is driven by several factors, including the rise of DIY culture, increased homeownership, and continuous innovation in tool design. As more people engage in home improvement and personal projects, especially with the influence of online tutorials and DIY platforms, demand for hand tools has surged. This trend was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in DIY activities as people spent more time at home. From home repairs to creative projects, consumers are increasingly motivated to complete tasks themselves, driving demand for accessible, high-quality hand tools.
Rising homeownership and urbanization are also contributing to market growth, as new homeowners typically invest in basic toolkits to maintain and personalize their living spaces. Additionally, as consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing preference for durable, high-quality tools that reduce waste and provide long-term value. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing tools with improved durability, versatility, and ergonomics, enhancing the appeal of household and DIY hand tools to a broader audience. The expansion of e-commerce and online retail has also made these tools more accessible, with consumers able to compare products and purchase tools conveniently. This convergence of social trends, innovation, and accessibility is driving strong growth in the household and DIY hand tools market, positioning it as an essential and enduring segment within the broader consumer goods industry.
Scope of the Study
The report analyzes the Household and DIY Hand Tools market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Type (General Purpose Tools, Layout & Measuring Tools, Metal Cutting Tools, Other Types).
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the General Purpose Tools segment, which is expected to reach US$14.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Layout & Measuring Tools segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.8% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akar Tools Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Irwin Tools and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Household and DIY Hand Tools Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Some of the 36 companies featured in this Household and DIY Hand Tools market report include:
Akar Tools Ltd. Apex Tool Group LLC Channellock Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Irwin Tools JPW Industries Inc. Klein Tools Inc. Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co. Ltd. Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 126
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $21 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $26.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Household and DIY Hand Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of DIY Home Improvement and Renovation Projects Drives Increased Demand for Versatile Household Hand Tools Rising Consumer Interest in Personalized Home Maintenance and Renovation Expands Market for High-Quality DIY Hand Tool Kits Increasing Focus on Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools Enhances Comfort, Efficiency, and Safety for Household Use Expansion of E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Retail Channels Boosts Accessibility to a Diverse Range of Hand Tools for DIY Enthusiasts Advances in Durable, Lightweight, and High-Strength Materials Propel Development of Long-Lasting Hand Tools for Home Applications Rising Popularity of Multi-Functional and Space-Saving Tools Fuels Demand for Compact and Portable Hand Tool Solutions for Small Living Spaces Growing Consumer Awareness of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials Supports Development of Recyclable and Green Hand Tool Options Urbanization and the Shift Towards Smaller Living Spaces Drive Demand for Compact and Portable Hand Tool Sets Designed for Efficient Storage Expansion of Gardening, Landscaping, and Outdoor DIY Projects Drives Demand for Specialized Hand Tools for Home Gardens Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective and Entry-Level Hand Tools Supports Growth of Affordable DIY Solutions for New Homeowners Advances in Cordless and Battery-Powered Technology Propel Adoption of Portable, Power-Enhanced Hand Tools in Home DIY Projects Rising Interest in Precision Craftsmanship and High-Quality Finishing Expands Market for High-Precision Hand Tools for DIY Enthusiasts Growth in Home Automation and Smart Home Installations Spurs Demand for Specialized Electrical and Wiring Hand Tools for DIY Users
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Household and DIY Hand Tools Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109139501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.