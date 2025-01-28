Syniehubov Denies Capture Of Dvorichna, Fierce Fighting Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no grounds to claim that the Russian forces have captured the village of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district, as active fighting continues in the settlement.

This was stated by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a press briefing, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Kupiansk and Borivsk directions are more difficult (compared to northern Kharkiv region – ed.). Active combat is ongoing near the village of Dvorichna, and the combat zone is expanding. This is not the first such statement (by the Russian of Defense – ed.), it has already appeared in Russian media. This is pure propaganda, and it does not correspond to reality. Yes, fighting is ongoing in the village, but there are no grounds to say it has been captured," Syniehubov said.

He emphasized that the evacuation from the most dangerous areas is being conducted at much slower rates than desired. People are not leaving their homes, and on average, about 50 residents are evacuated daily.

As reported, on January 20, analysts from the Deep State project reported that the Russian forces were advancing in Dvorichna.

On January 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement claiming the capture of this village.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Dvorichna community has been under occupation. The village of Dvorichna and other settlements on the right bank of the Oskil River were liberated on September 12, 2022, during a counteroffensive, while the villages on the left bank remain under Russian occupation.