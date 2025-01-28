Zelenskyy, Macron discuss EU integration, security support

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel to discuss further assistance for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict and the country’s aspirations for European integration. The two leaders focused on enhancing security cooperation and exploring possible frameworks for providing security guarantees to both Ukraine and Europe. Zelenskyy shared his confidence in the partnership, stating that Ukraine relies on France's support in the ongoing negotiations for EU membership.



Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's strong commitment to joining the European Union, emphasizing that the nation is fully determined to achieve this goal. He expressed gratitude for France’s consistent and unwavering support in Ukraine's efforts to secure a fair and lasting peace, highlighting the significance of France’s role in these efforts.



The discussions come at a critical time as Ukraine continues to fortify its international alliances and expand its defense capabilities amid the ongoing war, which began in February 2022. Ukraine’s leaders are focused on strengthening the country's global standing while addressing both the immediate security needs and long-term aspirations of EU membership.



The meeting underscored the continued importance of international partnerships for Ukraine as it navigates the complex challenges of the conflict and strives for closer ties with Europe.

