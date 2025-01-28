Turkish Foreign Minister meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Foreign on X. While specific details about the meeting have not yet been disclosed, the visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations.



During his visit, Fidan is expected to underline the growing relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Discussions are likely to focus on ways to further enhance the rapidly expanding bilateral trade volume, which has been a key priority for both nations. The Turkish foreign minister is also anticipated to highlight opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.



In addition to trade, Fidan is expected to address regional developments, particularly Syria. He is likely to emphasize the importance of the international community's engagement with Syria’s new administration and acknowledge Saudi Arabia’s constructive stance in this matter. This aligns with recent efforts by both countries to support stability and cooperation in the region.



The meeting follows a series of diplomatic exchanges between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Last year, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Türkiye on July 14, and Fidan was in Riyadh earlier this month for a multilateral meeting on Syria, where he also met with his Saudi counterpart.

