Russian Drone Warhead Neutralized In Sumy Region
The Sumy region police shared this information on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
After inspecting the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle, the bomb squad neutralized its high-explosive warhead. The warhead was then securely transported away from residential areas to a designated site for safe destruction.
Read also: Humanitarian demining: challenges and priorities for 2025
As reported by Ukrinform, the international mine clearance organization HALO Trust cleared over 170 hectares of land in southern Ukraine in the past year and a half.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment