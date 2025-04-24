Russian Drone Warhead Neutralized In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Police explosives experts in the Sumy region successfully neutralized the warhead of a Russian attack drone that had flown several kilometers into Ukrainian territory before crashing on private property in one of the settlements. Fortunately, the warhead did not detonate upon impact.

The Sumy region police shared this information on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

After inspecting the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle, the bomb squad neutralized its high-explosive warhead. The warhead was then securely transported away from residential areas to a designated site for safe destruction.

