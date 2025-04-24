Balochistan Gold Rush Promises Pakistan Mining Boom

MENAFN - Asia Times) At the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, Muhammad Ali Tabba, chairman of National Resources Limited (NRL) and CEO of Lucky Cement, unveiled what he claimed are hitherto unknown substantial gold and copper reserves in Balochistan's Chagai district.

Announced in the company of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Muhammad Asim Munir, Tabba's claimed discovery signals a potential turning point for Pakistan's laggard mining industry at a time global gold prices are touching record highs of over US$3,400 per ounce.

NRL, a wholly Pakistani-owned firm under the umbrella of Fatima Fertilizer, Liberty Mills, and Lucky Cement, obtained an exploration permit in Chagai in October 2023. Within 18 months, it claims to have pinpointed 16 mineral-rich locations across a 500-square-kilometer expanse, with drilling at the Tang Kor, Chagai site reportedly confirming significant deposits.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, is a geological treasure trove. The Chagai region lies within the Tethyan Magmatic Arc, a mineral-laden zone spanning Europe to Southeast Asia renowned for its copper and gold wealth.

The nearby Reko Diq mine holds an estimated 5.9 billion tonnes of ore, grading 0.41% copper and 0.22 grams per tonne of gold, ranking it among the world's largest untapped reserves.

NRL's Tang Kor website entry complements this, with early drilling showing copper concentrations from 0.23% to 0.48%, along with traces of gold and silver. Thirteen diamond drill holes totaling 3,517 meters all reportedly struck mineralized zones, underscoring the deposit's vast potential.

Pakistan faces a dire economic situation with shrinking foreign currency reserves, mounting debt and import dependency, making this discovery a potential lifeline. The nation's mineral wealth, valued at $6 trillion, has been largely untapped.

NRL's find, alongside developments like Reko Diq (where Barrick Gold targets 200,000 tonnes of copper and 250,000 ounces of gold yearly by 2028), could pump billions into Pakistan's economy and Balochistan's development.

At the same time, the golden discovery is sparking age-old concerns about fair revenue allocation for and ecological impact on Balochistan, one of Pakistan's most undeveloped and historically restive regions.