Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Trump 2028' Viral Hat, Tshirts Up For Grabs Online Amid Third Term Row - Check Prices And Other Details

'Trump 2028' Viral Hat, Tshirts Up For Grabs Online Amid Third Term Row - Check Prices And Other Details


2025-04-24 09:00:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Trump Organisation has launched a line of merchandise featuring the "Trump 2028" slogan, including red hats with the phrase boldly embroidered in white on the front, along with matching T-shirts now available for purchase online.

The hats were listed for $50 with the description: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."

The shirts, at $36, also feature the phrase“Rewrite the Rules.”

Asked to comment, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred NBC News to the Trump Organization“since it's their website,” adding,“but it's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!”

MENAFN24042025007365015876ID1109471168

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search