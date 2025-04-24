'Trump 2028' Viral Hat, Tshirts Up For Grabs Online Amid Third Term Row - Check Prices And Other Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trump Organisation has launched a line of merchandise featuring the "Trump 2028" slogan, including red hats with the phrase boldly embroidered in white on the front, along with matching T-shirts now available for purchase online.

The hats were listed for $50 with the description: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."

The shirts, at $36, also feature the phrase“Rewrite the Rules.”

Asked to comment, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred NBC News to the Trump Organization“since it's their website,” adding,“but it's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!”