'Trump 2028' Viral Hat, Tshirts Up For Grabs Online Amid Third Term Row - Check Prices And Other Details
The hats were listed for $50 with the description: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."
The shirts, at $36, also feature the phrase“Rewrite the Rules.”
Asked to comment, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred NBC News to the Trump Organization“since it's their website,” adding,“but it's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!”
