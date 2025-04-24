US House Rips NYT Over Pahalgam Attack Coverage: 'This Was A TERRORIST Attack...We Fixed It For You'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US House Committee Majority on Foreign Affairs slammed The New York Times coverage on Pahalgam terrorist attack for using terms like 'gunmen' and 'militants' to describe the attackers.

The New York Times report -“At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir” - stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India“called the shooting, the worst against civilians in the region for years, a 'terror attack' and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Responding to it, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority said in a X post,“Hey, @nytimes we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple. Whether it's India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality.”

In the post, the House Foreign Affairs Committee also striked off the word“militants” in the headline and replaces it with the word“terrorists”, writing the word in bold and red.

US showed its strong support to India

The comments by the committee come as the US administration continues to support India after the Pahalgam incident in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday that killed 26 lives.

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump was one of the first to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to offer his condolences at the loss of lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this "heinous attack."

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

US Vice President JD Vance also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour.

(With inputs from