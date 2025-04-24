Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Will Measure Our Response To Whatever Is Initiated By India,' Warns Pak Defence Minister

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Will Measure Our Response To Whatever Is Initiated By India,' Warns Pak Defence Minister


2025-04-24 09:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif has warned his country's military was 'prepared for any eventuality' amid escalating tensions and diplomatic measures with India in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists earlier this week

“We will measure our response to whatever is initiated by India. It would be a measured response,” Asif told Sky News.

Tensions between the two neighbours have escalated since April 24, with widespread reports suggesting a possibility of punitive strikes by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India initiated several diplomatic measures after the terror attack targeting Pakistan, which responded with countermeasures, as militaries of both countries remain on high alert, according to reports.

"If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war," Asif said.

India's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in theCabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on April 23.

(Check back for updates)

MENAFN24042025007365015876ID1109471167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search