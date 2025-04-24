Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Will Measure Our Response To Whatever Is Initiated By India,' Warns Pak Defence Minister
“We will measure our response to whatever is initiated by India. It would be a measured response,” Asif told Sky News.
Tensions between the two neighbours have escalated since April 24, with widespread reports suggesting a possibility of punitive strikes by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India initiated several diplomatic measures after the terror attack targeting Pakistan, which responded with countermeasures, as militaries of both countries remain on high alert, according to reports.
"If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war," Asif said.
India's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in theCabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on April 23.
