It's World Immunization Week. How Prepared Is Canada If Vaccines Are Needed For A New Pandemic?

MENAFN - The Conversation) With the global resurgence of many vaccine-preventable diseases , World Immunization Week (April 24-30) provides a timely opportunity for Canadians to reflect on the goal of“Immunization for All.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) raises awareness each year of the importance of equitable access to lifesaving and health-protecting vaccines. More than 154 million lives worldwide over the past 50 years have been saved by vaccines, excluding vaccines for COVID-19, malaria, influenza, human papilloma virus, and other deadly diseases.

Immunization programs underpin 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals . The global eradication of smallpox, 99 per cent reduction of wild polio cases since 1988, and 40 per cent reduction in infant mortality are why vaccines are celebrated among public health's greatest achievements

Continued benefits from vaccines under threat in Canada

Supported by a universal health-care system, strong public health infrastructure, and publicly funded programs, Canada has enjoyed a century of decline in diseases such as measles, diphtheria and pertussis thanks to vaccines.

A sign outside Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on March 4, 2025 warns residents to call ahead before visiting a doctor or hospital if they think they have measles. The area has been experiencing an outbreak of measles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Recent trends, however, are cause for concern. A decline in vaccine confidence, worsening since the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges of access and the inclusion of vaccines in partisan political rhetoric have led to reduced vaccine uptake.

In 2024, 17 per cent of Canadian parents were“really against” vaccinating their children , up from four per cent in 2019. The measles outbreak in Ontario , with more than 800 cases and 61 hospitalizations, are real consequences of these choices. The Council of Canadian Academies estimated that COVID-19 misinformation cost Canada more than 2,800 lives and $300 million in additional health-care and economic losses.

Vaccines for future pandemics

The spectre of a new pandemic looms with the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). In the United States, infections in dairy cattle and on poultry farms continue .

With vaccination likely playing a critical role in any public health response, the dismantling of parts of the American public health infrastructure , defunding of vaccine research and ramping up of political rhetoric against vaccines is highly concerning. The United States's withdrawal from global health, including the termination of funding to GAVI , the Vaccine Alliance and WHO , is likely to profoundly harm global immunization programs and pandemic preparedness.

Canada must take stock of this changing landscape. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam's 2024 report, Realizing the Future of Vaccination for Public Health , sets out a clear framework for realizing the full potential of vaccination in Canada. In addition to major investments in new vaccine development and biomanufacturing in Canada, this public health framework is designed to support a better co-ordinated national immunization system, concerted efforts to address public trust, and efforts to improve equitable access.

The Canadian Public Health Association and others have long called for a comprehensive and harmonized immunization registry as essential for a modern and responsive system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Need for a national immunization registry

The lack of integration of Canada's fragmented immunization data across provinces and territories makes it more challenging to plan vaccine rollouts, identify coverage gaps or rapidly track adverse events after immunization. The Canadian Public Health Association and others have long called for a comprehensive and harmonized immunization registry as essential for a modern and responsive system.

A national framework for vaccine data collection would allow policymakers and practitioners to make evidence-informed decisions in real time.

Supporting public trust

Sustaining high vaccination coverage begins with public trust in science, government and public health. While most people still trust science and scientists, what constitutes trustworthy sources of information has become a serious problem.

Insufficient transparency around vaccine development, regulation and monitoring of adverse reactions needs addressing. Concerns about the rapid pace of scientific advances, including the 100-days mission to produce an effective vaccine for a future pandemic, must be recognized.

With so many new vaccines expected to roll out in coming years, including new frontiers in neurodegenerative disorders and vaccines for certain cancers , a harmonized vaccine schedule would foster public trust. In this context, vaccine misinformation has become a serious problem.

Centring equitable access and design

The COVID-19 pandemic showed how structural inequalities reduced the ability to access vaccines.

Visitors arrive at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto in April 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Initiatives during the pandemic to support equitable access - such as mobile clinics, culturally appropriate information and community-led initiatives - increased uptake. These approaches need to be extended to routine vaccination.

Moreover, building supportive environments means incorporating an “equity by design” approach , which applies regulatory tools and systems design to support vaccine equity, from discovery to rollout means that the ability to keep vaccines refridgerated cold chains or needle delivery , for example, do not contribute to disparities of access.

Bridge Research Consortium

The Bridge Research Consortium (BRC) is a multidisciplinary team of social scientists and humanities scholars established in 2024 to understand the social and behavioural factors that influence new vaccine uptake in Canada.

Bridging understandings across the“pipeline” for developing new vaccines and therapeutics, and the public health system, the BRC supports tailored and equity-informed strategies that enhance public trust and equitable access. We will hear directly from communities across the country, identify concerns in real-time, and co-develop approaches that reflect diverse perspectives. We plan to achieve this through demystifying how vaccines are developed and produced, holding deliberative dialogues that bring together diverse perspectives on challenging topics, and creating a travelling science exhibit. World Immunization Week is a timely reminder of the importance of this work to enable Canada to realize the potential benefits of vaccines.

Immunity and Society is a new series from The Conversation Canada that presents new vaccine discoveries and immune-based innovations that are changing how we understand and protect human health. Through a partnership with the Bridge Research Consortium , these articles - written by academics in Canada at the forefront of immunology and biomanufacturing - explore the latest developments and their social impacts.