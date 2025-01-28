Trump inks executive order to eliminate ‘gender ideology’ in army

(MENAFN) US President Donald has signed an executive order to eliminate "radical gender ideology" from the US armed forces. The order, titled Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness, was issued shortly after his inauguration and forms part of a broader push to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the government.



The directive emphasizes that military service should be reserved for those who are mentally and physically fit, focusing on values like readiness, cohesion, and integrity. It criticizes policies that allow gender dysphoria treatments and shifting pronoun use, stating they conflict with military standards.



The newly confirmed Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is tasked with implementing the policy and revising medical standards for military service to align with the new approach. The order follows Trump's broader efforts to roll back transgender rights and DEI programs across the federal government, which he views as attempts to socially engineer race and gender dynamics.

