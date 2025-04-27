MFA Extends Condolences Over Deadly Explosion At Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port
In a message shared via the social media platform X, the Ministry expressed deep sorrow over the devastating incident.
They extended heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims and offered support to the people and government of Iran. Additionally, they expressed hope for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the explosion.
