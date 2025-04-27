Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MFA Extends Condolences Over Deadly Explosion At Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port

2025-04-27 03:10:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences following the tragic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Azernews reports.

In a message shared via the social media platform X, the Ministry expressed deep sorrow over the devastating incident.

They extended heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims and offered support to the people and government of Iran. Additionally, they expressed hope for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the explosion.

