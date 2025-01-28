Trump expresses desire to handle global affairs

(MENAFN) Donald has previously expressed a desire to handle global affairs, including the Middle East, through trade deals and economic negotiations. However, this approach could lead to conflicts with Israel’s vital interests in current geopolitical battles, potentially resulting in harmful deals with Iran and Sunni Islamists in Gaza and Syria. These deals might be brokered by “partners” with negative intentions toward Israel, such as Turkey and Qatar. This concern is amplified by Trump’s Middle East appointments.



While Trump has selected clear supporters of Israel for top roles, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, he also appointed individuals with less supportive views, such as Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Middle East envoy Elliott Abrams. These staff members, combined with Trump’s transactional approach, could push a strategy of reconciliation with Iran, following the same path as the Obama and Biden administrations, albeit with an "America First" slogan that emphasizes isolationism and a potential shift toward anti-Semitic undertones.



The phrase "America First" isn’t inherently isolationist or anti-Semitic. Trump originally used it to prioritize American interests over global ideals, seeking an active U.S. role in the world. However, when tied to a transactional, trade-like diplomacy, this approach could dangerously benefit Iran, potentially accepting its nuclear ambitions or tolerating terrorist groups in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. For this strategy to succeed, it must ensure Israel’s vital interests are considered and respected. Israel must act decisively against its enemies, like Iran and Hamas, without compromising its security. Israel must finish its missions in Gaza and Lebanon without reliance on the U.S. and reject any compromises that could lead to further attacks or allow the Iranian threat to persist.

