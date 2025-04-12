UAE: 'Guiding Light, Role Model' Hasan Ibrahim Al Fardan Passes Away

Haj Hasan Ibrahim Al Fardan, honourary chairman of Al Fardan Group and respected as one of the last great pearl merchants in the region , has passed away on Thursday at 94 years old.

“With profound sorrow, I share the passing of my beloved grandfather, Haj Hasan Ibrahim Al Fardan, the visionary leader and Honorary Chairman of Al Fardan Group,” Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange LLC, posted on LinkedIn on Friday.

“To the world, he was a pioneer who began his journey in 1954 with pearl trading and went on to build a diversified enterprise rooted in resilience, humility, and an enduring commitment to excellence,” said the younger Al Fardan, adding poignantly:“To me, he was far more than a grandfather. He was my guiding light, my role model, and the steady foundation of our family.”

“His love for the UAE and its leadership ran deep. He firmly believed in the promise of its people, and often said that his greatest hope was to see Emirati generations thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's story. I am grateful that he lived to witness those hopes coming true,” he added.

Al Fardan Group sent a statement to Khaleej Times on Saturday announcing the passing of Al Fardan.

“As one of the last great pearl merchants in the region, (he) was a living testament to the UAE's rich maritime heritage. His expertise in pearl valuation preserved a crucial aspect of Emirati cultural identity while establishing standards of excellence that elevated the entire industry.

Under his exceptional leadership, Al Fardan Group evolved from its pearl trading origins into a diversified business conglomerate. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence helped take Al Fardan Group to unprecedented heights, laid strong foundations for the UAE's business community, and inspired future generations of Emirati business leaders,” the statement added.

Al Fardan Group announced they will be observing a mourning period of three days in their founder's honour.

Legacy with a purpose

For Hasan his grandfather's journey“was never solely about building a successful business it was about uplifting others, and creating a legacy with purpose, heart, and humanity. His wisdom, generosity, and quiet strength left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The lessons (my grandfather) instilled in me continue to shape the way I work, lead, and live. His blessings are the light that guide me forward. Though his passing leaves a space no words can fill, his spirit, values, and legacy will remain forever with us and with the generations to come. May Allah (SWT) envelop his soul in mercy and grant him eternal peace,” he added.

Pivotal in our national growth

Meanwhile, in a commentary published by Khaleej Times back in September 2023, Hasan said nurturing local talent is essential for cultivating UAE leaders of the future.

He wrote:“In 1971, the same year the UAE was established, our founder and honorary chairman (my grandfather) Hasan Ibrahim Al Fardan, founded Al Fardan Exchange.

Consistently emphasising the crucial role of cultivating Emirati talent and future leaders, he recognised that Emiratis have been pivotal in driving our national growth and will remain indispensable in realising the UAE's ambitious aspirations in the coming decades. Thus, as a family, we have always felt a duty to provide training and opportunities for UAE nationals, with the aim of fostering and elevating their capabilities to take on leadership positions,” Hasan added.