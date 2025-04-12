PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Development Projects In Varanasi, Calls Kashi The New Growth Hub

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

"In the last 10 years, the development of Varanasi has gained a new momentum," he remarked, adding that Kashi is no longer merely ancient but has become progressive and now occupies a central position on Purvanchal's economic landscape.

The inaugurated projects span multiple sectors, enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, education, and connectivity across Varanasi and the broader Purvanchal region.

The Prime Minister underscored that these initiatives would serve as milestones in transforming Purvanchal into a developed region, with every resident of Kashi benefiting significantly fr0m these schemes.

Coinciding with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister acknowledged Phule and his wife Savitribai's lifelong dedication to social welfare and women's empowerment.

He highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to advance their vision through the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, Development for all).

The Prime Minister specifically recognised the contributions of livestock-rearing families in Purvanchal, particularly the hardworking women associated with Uttar Pradesh's Banas Dairy Plant.

During the event, he distributed bonuses exceeding Rs 100 crore to these families, emphasising that this was not a gift but a reward for their hard work and dedication.

He noted that Banas Dairy has reshaped the lives of thousands of families in Purvanchal, enabling many women to become "Lakhpati Didis" (millionaire sisters), transitioning fr0m concerns about basic sustenance to a path of prosperity.

Highlighting India's achievement as the world's largest milk producer, with a nearly 65 percent increase in milk production over the past decade, the Prime Minister outlined various initiatives undertaken to advance the dairy sector.

These include linking livestock owners to Kisan Credit Card facilities, increasing loan limits, introducing subsidy programs, implementing free vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease, reviving cooperative societies, and developing indigenous cattle breeds under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also distributed Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to senior citizens, observing the evident satisfaction on their faces as a testament to the scheme's success.

He reflected on the healthcare challenges Purvanchal faced a decade ago and noted the dramatic improvements since then, stating that "Kashi is now becoming a health capital."

The Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme ensures free treatment for every senior citizen above 70 years of age, regardless of income, with Varanasi issuing nearly 50,000 cards-the highest number in the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted the extensive infrastructure development in Varanasi, including roads, railways, and the airport, that has earned praise fr0m visitors.

He specifically mentioned the benefits of the Phulwariya flyover and Ring Road, which have significantly reduced travel time and eased traffic congestion.

The administration has invested approximately Rs 45,000 crore over the past decade in enhancing connectivity in Varanasi and surrounding regions, transforming not just infrastructure but also public trust.

Newly announced infrastructure projects include the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, construction of a six-lane underground tunnel near the airport, and projects connecting Bhadohi, Ghazipur, and Jaunpur.

The Prime Minister also announced new flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih, along with a new bridge connecting Varanasi city and Sarnath, which will eliminate the need for travelers to enter the city when heading to Sarnath.

Additionally, he mentioned the commencement of trials for the city ropeway, positioning Varanasi among the select global cities offering such a facility.

The Prime Minister emphasised the government's focus on providing sports opportunities for Kashi's youth, noting the construction of new stadiums and excellent facilities for young athletes.

He also announced the upcoming Ekta Mall, which will showcase India's diversity under one roof, offering products fr0m various districts across the country.

Remarking on Uttar Pradesh's transformation, the Prime Minister noted that the state has evolved fr0m being merely a land of possibilities to becoming a realm of capability and achievements.

He highlighted the state's leading position in securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for its products, with over 30 products fr0m Varanasi and surrounding districts receiving this recognition.

These include Varanasi's tabla, shehnai, wall paintings, thandai, and various culinary specialties, along with products fr0m other districts such as Jaunpur's imarti, Mathura's sanjhi art, and Pilibhit's flute.

(KNN Bureau)