India Showcases Bioe3 Policy At Mission Innovation 2025, Boosts Clean Energy Collaborations

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India participated in the Mission Innovation Annual Gathering-2025 held in Seoul, South Korea from April 9-11, 2025.

The event brought together global leaders in clean energy technology to accelerate innovation in the sector.

The DBT co-leads the Mission Integrated Biorefinery initiative with the Netherlands as part of Mission Innovation (MI) 2.0, a multilateral platform dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions.

Mission Innovation, a term coined by Prime Minister Modi during COP21 in collaboration with former French President François Hollande, continues to see active Indian participation.

As an integral member of the Indian delegation at the Seoul gathering, the DBT engaged in discussions aimed at exploring collaborative opportunities across various MI missions and platforms, with particular emphasis on advancing biorefinery approaches for fuels, chemicals, and materials.

During the event, the DBT presented its BioE3 Policy, which focuses on Biotechnology for Environment, Energy, and Economy.

The policy's critical role in addressing climate challenges and aligning with national priorities under the Integrated Biorefinery Mission was extensively discussed in roundtable sessions and reviewed by Mission Innovation members and Technical Advisory Groups associated with the various missions.

Participants highlighted the BioE3 Policy's promotion of sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing practices for fuels, chemicals, and materials.

The policy is specifically designed to develop enabling technologies that foster an innovation-driven manufacturing ecosystem supporting a low-carbon future.

The Indian delegation also shared the country's efforts in integrating Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Bioenergy (CCUB) for biomanufacturing with the broader MI community through structured roundtable discussions.

The gathering featured deliberations on opportunities for research, development, and demonstration initiatives using biomass-based biomanufacturing approaches.

The DBT delegation also participated in specialised sessions focused on biotechnology and biomanufacturing priorities during visits to clean energy facilities.

These sessions were preceded by meetings at Hanyang University and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, coordinated by the Indian Embassy in Seoul.

A key observation from the gathering was that bioinnovations for fuels, chemicals, and materials present significant opportunities for Mission Innovation member countries to accelerate their decarbonisation goals.

The collaborative framework established through these international engagements reinforces India's commitment to sustainable development and climate action through biotechnological innovation.

(KNN Bureau)