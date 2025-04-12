Experts Stress Need For Sustained Talks Between India, B’Desh To Reinforce Mutual Trust

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 12 (IANS) Amid emerging regional challenges and controversial remarks from Bangladesh's interim government leadership and others, experts on South Asian affairs have emphasised the need for continued dialogue and cooperation between India and the neighbouring country to strengthen mutual trust and ensure long-term regional stability.

Speaking on the sidelines of the symposium "Future Roadmap – North East India 2030 & Beyond, Prospects and Challenges", held in Agartala, Sreeradha Datta, an expert on South Asia and faculty member at a private university, stressed the importance of resolving bilateral issues through parley.

“Despite immediate security concerns, there is scope for improvement in India-Bangladesh relations. The present situation requires constructive engagement between the two governments to rebuild mutual confidence,” said Datta.

Echoing similar sentiments, Riva Ganguly Das, former Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, termed the recent controversial statement made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during his visit to China as "unfortunate".

However, she underscored the progress made in India-Bangladesh connectivity and regional integration over the past decade. Das, former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, said:“From 2010 till now, connectivity initiatives have been impressive. Prior to August 5, we had three passenger trains operating, freight movement from ports like Chittagong and Mongla was active, the Feni bridge (in Tripura) was inaugurated, and the Sabroom check post was made operational. Over 30 land customs stations facilitated trade, and people-to-people ties also deepened.”

Das emphasised India's strategic focus on the northeast through key foreign policy initiatives like Act East, Indo-Pacific, SAGAR, and Neighbourhood First, noting their importance in regional development. She expressed hope that the current political turmoil in Bangladesh, under an interim government, would be resolved soon, allowing bilateral relations to return to a more stable and cooperative footing.

The symposium, inaugurated by Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, brought together senior Assam Rifles officials, policymakers, and academicians to deliberate on the strategic prospects and challenges of northeast India's future.

The symposium was organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Asian Confluence, a leading think-tank of the northeast and CENJOWS.

The event underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles in contributing to its socio-economic progress. Maj Gen Suresh Bhambhu, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) deliberated on the untapped potential of the northeastern region. Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps in his closing address applauded the speakers for their valuable contribution and also dwelled on the security environment in the northeastern region.

Lt Gen K. Himalaya Singh (Retd) also spoke in the event, which drew a diverse audience, including officers from security forces, veterans, policymakers, community leaders, and stakeholders from across the region, fostering a collective approach to addressing the northeast's unique needs and aspirations.