Qatar Chamber Takes Part In Arab-French Chamber Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the Board of Directors meeting and Executive Office meeting of the Arab French Chamber of Commerce, held recently in Paris, France.

QC Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani represented the Chamber at the meetings. The discussions focused on the commercial relations between Arab countries and France, and ways to strengthen these ties, as well as the role of the private sector in expanding trade exchanges between both sides.

In a statement, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani praised the strong trade relations between the Arab countries and France, emphasizing the crucial role played by the Qatar Chamber and the Arab chambers, as members of the Arab French Chamber of Commerce.

His Excellency highlighted their efforts in enhancing trade and economic cooperation, as well as their ongoing coordination on various economic and trade issues, which significantly contribute to strengthening the trade relations between the Arab countries and France.

His Excellency also highlighted the distinguished relations between Qatar and France, noting that their trade exchange reached QR 5.6 billion in 2024, and described France as an important trade partner for Qatar.

The QC Chairman also pointed out that the Qatari private sector has a distinguished relationship with its French counterpart, and there are continuous meetings through the Qatar Chamber and its French counterpart as well as through the Arab-French Chamber.

His Excellency noted that these efforts contribute to developing cooperation and facilitating the establishment of business and exchange of investments between the two countries.