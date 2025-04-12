MP CM Mohan Yadav's Sharp Rebuke: Any Indian Who Disdains Cowsheds Loses Right To Live In India

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 12 (IANS) In a pointed critique of Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav's remarks concerning the "foul smell in cowsheds", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav retaliated by making a veiled attack without naming him and declared on Saturday that“any Indian who perceives such a scent as offensive forfeits their moral claim to reside in India".

Speaking at the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for a cowshed under the auspices of the Indore Municipal Corporation in Ashapura, CM Yadav, with unmistakable reference to Akhilesh, remarked: "In a vast and storied state such as Uttar Pradesh, it is lamentable that an individual hailing from a lineage steeped in the tradition of cattle rearing should, for mere electoral gain, profess a preference for the aroma of perfumes over the earthy essence of the cowshed. It is with profound regret that I assert: one who dwells in India yet finds the cowshed's scent intolerable has no rightful place within its borders."

Extolling the virtues of cow dung, he proclaimed it the "nectar of life", a miraculous substance whose manure transforms barren seeds into fields teeming with golden wheat.

He even ventured to assert its potential in combating cancer, noting the burgeoning field of Ayurvedic remedies derived from cow dung and urine.

In contrast, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, speaking last month in Kannauj -- revered as the "perfume city" -- had derided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its emphasis on constructing cow shelters, attributing this to an affinity for unpleasant odours.

He juxtaposed this with the SP's prior establishment of "perfume parks", a reflection, he claimed, of their preference for fragrance.

"They (BJP) favour foul smells, hence their cowsheds; we cherished fragrance, hence we had perfume parks," Akhilesh had quipped.

CM Yadav on Saturday participated in a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Ashapura village of Indore district where a huge cowshed, named as Kamdhenu Gaushala is being constructed on a huge area sprawling on 17,000 hectares.

It will serve as a haven for 10,000 stray and destitute cattle, affording them the liberty to roam and thrive in a natural habitat.

This noble endeavour stands as a testament to the Madhya Pradesh government's unwavering dedication to the welfare and preservation of bovine life.

Further underscoring this commitment, the state has resolved to double the daily stipend for cows housed in registered shelters, raising it from Rs 20 to Rs 40.

A budgetary provision has also been made for the purpose.

“Such measures not only advance the cause of animal welfare but also safeguard the cultural heritage intrinsic to our identity,” Chief Minister Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further observed that it has become a cherished custom for families to commemorate their children's birthdays amidst the serene environs of cowsheds, a setting he deemed unparalleled in its sanctity.