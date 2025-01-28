Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Director Of Russia's MENA Department

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The Deputy of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad on Tuesday received Director of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Department at the Russian of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alexander Kinshchak, who was on an official visit to the country. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments regionally and internationally. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.