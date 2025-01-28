Meyer Burger AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Meyer Burger sells subsidiary Pasan

28.01.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

release Thun, Switzerland – January 28, 2025 Meyer Burger sells subsidiary Pasan Meyer Burger AG has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary Pasan SA, based in Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The transaction became effective as of yesterday, January 27, 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer and further details at this point of time. The sale is part of the restructuring of Meyer Burger. Pasan manufactures high-precision measurement technology used in the production of solar cells and modules. The company was founded over 40 years ago and is one of the market leaders in this field of solar technology. Pasan employs a total of about 30 people in Switzerland and a small team at a service location in Shanghai (China). Media contact Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

... About Meyer Burger Technology AG -p Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces highly efficient solar cells and solar modules of the latest generation based on the patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also develops its own equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production. Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates a research center and an equipment site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in Goodyear (Arizona, USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the durability and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. Meyer Burger was founded in Switzerland in 1953. Since then, it has developed and patented numerous technologies that are now used in many of the solar modules produced worldwide. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MBTN.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG Schorenstrasse 39 3645 Gwatt Switzerland Phone: +41 033 221 28 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0108503795 Valor: A0YJZX Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2075651

End of News EQS News Service