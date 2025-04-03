Damac's Edgnex Data Centers Acquires Finland's Hyperco To Expand Nordic Presence

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai-based Edgnex Data Centers, a subsidiary of the Damac Group, has acquired Finnish data center company Hyperco, marking a significant expansion into the Nordic region. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Hyperco operates data centers in Finland and Sweden, leveraging the region's sustainable energy resources, mature digital ecosystems, and high connectivity. The company's three co-founders and existing team will continue to lead operations during the next phase of growth.

Hussain Sajwani, founder of Damac Group, stated that the acquisition aligns with the company's vision to develop strong partnerships and build scalable, world-class digital infrastructure. He emphasized plans to build significant future capacity in the Nordics and establish a strong foothold in the market.

Aleksi Taipale, co-founder and CEO of Hyperco, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that joining forces with Edgnex and Damac Group empowers Hyperco to accelerate its mission of delivering large-scale, sustainable data center infrastructure tailored for hyperscalers and AI-driven workloads. He highlighted the company's established footprint in Finland and Sweden, access to low-carbon energy, and focus on scalability as key factors positioning Hyperco to meet the growing digital demands of the region and beyond.

This acquisition is part of Edgnex's broader strategy to expand its global data center footprint. The company aims to deliver 55 megawatts in the Middle East by 2025, with a projected global capacity exceeding 3,000 MW. Edgnex is targeting over 300 MW of operational capacity by 2026, supported by an investment pipeline of over $3 billion, including key Southeast Asian markets.

In Europe, Edgnex has been active with a €150 million joint venture in Greece with Public Power Corporation to develop up to 25 MW and a €400 million commitment to build a 40 MW data center in Madrid, Spain. Earlier this year, the company announced a $20 billion investment to build state-of-the-art data centers in the United States, focusing on key Sunbelt and Midwest states.

The Nordic region is increasingly attractive for data center operations due to its abundant renewable energy sources, favorable climate, and robust digital infrastructure. Finland and Sweden, in particular, have become hubs for data center investments, offering low-carbon energy options and strategic locations for serving European markets.

Edgnex's entry into the Nordic market through the acquisition of Hyperco reflects a strategic move to capitalize on these advantages and meet the growing demand for sustainable and scalable data center solutions in the region.

Industry analysts note that the data center market in the Nordics is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud services, artificial intelligence, and other digital technologies. The region's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency further enhances its appeal to data center operators seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs.

The collaboration between Edgnex and Hyperco is expected to bring together complementary expertise and resources, enabling the development of cutting-edge data center facilities that cater to the evolving needs of hyperscalers and other technology-driven enterprises.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the demand for advanced data center infrastructure is set to rise, making strategic acquisitions like this crucial for companies aiming to stay ahead in the competitive market.

The integration of Hyperco into Edgnex's portfolio is anticipated to enhance the company's capabilities in delivering innovative and sustainable data center solutions, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global digital infrastructure sector.

With this acquisition, Edgnex is well-positioned to leverage the strengths of the Nordic region, including its renewable energy resources and technological expertise, to support the growing data needs of businesses and consumers alike.

The move also underscores the increasing importance of cross-border collaborations in the data center industry, as companies seek to expand their reach and capabilities to meet the demands of a rapidly digitizing world.

