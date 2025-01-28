More than 3800 Participants in the Trifecta Spartan Race

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) More than 3800 male & female racers, among them are 600 children, participated in the Trifecta Spartan Race, which was held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and organized by the I.T.P. at the Parks & Residence in Dubai.

The two–day Race was launched in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, and H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC. The event was joined by DSC’s Team, headed by Dr. Abdulla Al-Karam, the Member of the Council’s Board of Directors.

Participants in the Trifecta Spartan Race competed in four different categories; these were the 4 km Spartan included 20 barriers / the 10 km super category, comprised 25 barriers / the open category / the 21 km beast category, included 30 barriers, besides children’s category, which comprised 1 km & 3 km.

DSC is keen to support challenge championships of all kinds, taking place in Dubai, to boost variety in organization of sports events, aiming to provide opportunities for the sports fans of multi-nationalities in Dubai to participate in various sports events & competitions, taking into account that over 200 nationalities reside in the Emirate.

Dubai has become a global city in challenge championships, and therefore it is called the “City of Challenges”, as it hosts more than 10 of the most famous & biggest challenge championships; the most eminent of which are: Dubai Games / Arabian Warriors / Spartan / Mud challenge / Snow Challenge / Desert Challenge / Water Games Challenge / Obstacle Challenge in Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament / Aventura Challenge / Obstacle Course (OCR) Challenge at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which is taking place in various locations such as Jumeirah, Al-Marmoom & Hatta besides other tourist & vital destinations in Dubai, and it meets the interests of the different classes of societies & athletes from UAE & overseas.

The Spartan brand has attained worldwide fame and become a leading symbol in the endurance events, thanks to the latest Netflix Series, and World Beast Racing Championships, held in Abu Dhabi. The Spartan Race Middle East supports humanitarian initiatives and endeavors to present obstacle races of world standard, besides training programs & fitness events that inspire individuals of all levels and encourage them to attain their best.





