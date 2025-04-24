'India Will Avenge Pak-Sponsored Terror Attack In Pahalgam', Union Minister Pays Tribute To Manjunath Rao

MENAFN - IANS) Shivamogga (Karnataka), April 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that India was fully prepared to exact a fitting revenge for the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Union Minister Joshi offered floral tributes and expressed condolences on behalf of the Central government to the mortal remains of Shivamogga-based entrepreneur Manjunath Rao, one of the victims of the terrorist attack. He also assured that the government and the nation stand with them while offering condolences and courage to the family.

He offered final respects through a floral tribute to the mortal remains of Manjunath Rao. Offering condolences to Manjunath's wife Pallavi and his mother, Joshi reiterated that the Central government and the entire nation stood with them.

He prayed for eternal peace for Manjunath's soul and strength for the family to bear this grief.

As the mortal remains of Manjunath Rao arrived in Shivamogga, slogans of“Down with Pakistan”, 'Pakistan murdabad' and“Amar Rahe Manjunath Rao” echoed among the gathered crowd.

Joshi said that terrorists, driven by Pakistan's instigation, have attempted to disrupt the peace and harmony that had been established in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

“India will ensure strict retribution,” he asserted.

A total of 26 people, including Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.“India cannot tolerate such brutality. The terrorists behind this heinous act will not be spared. Those responsible for inflicting pain and loss on our citizens will be taught a lesson and punished accordingly,” Joshi added.

Minister Joshi emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to eradicating terrorism.

He said the Pakistani terrorists who targeted innocent lives in Pahalgam would be decisively crushed.“No one involved in this cowardly act will be let off. The Central government has already initiated diplomatic steps and taken five key decisions in this direction,” he revealed.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to take strict action against terrorist activities. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have visited Pahalgam to assess the situation and oversee the safety of tourists. They are ensuring the mortal remains of the deceased are returned to their families, Joshi said.

In recent years, terrorist activities have drastically reduced across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to the efforts of the Narendra Modi-led government.“But now, terrorists backed by Pakistan have re-emerged. The Indian government will tear apart this threat. The entire country must unite and confront terrorism together,” Joshi said in a strong message.

“We must rise above party, caste, and creed to fight against this scourge of terrorism. Every Indian must stand together to bring an end to such activities,” he urged.

Joshi pointed out that tourism in the Kashmir Valley has seen significant growth in recent years. The number of tourists has risen from 5-6 lakh to over one crore annually now. This boom in tourism has boosted the region's economy and provided livelihoods to many while fostering peace and harmony.“This progress has drawn the evil eye of terrorists who, driven by Pakistan, have set fire to this harmony,” he said.

BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra, along with Shivamogga district BJP office-bearers, leaders, workers, and Manjunath Rao's close circle, paid their final respects.

The bravery of Manjunath Rao's wife, Pallavi and her 18-year-old son Abhijeya, in confronting the terrorists and asking them to finish them as well had made national news.

She had revealed that both she and her 18-year-old son confronted the terrorist and pleaded to be killed alongside Manjunath.

However, the terrorist reportedly told them that he would not harm them and instead instructed them to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack.

Pallavi had said after the terror attack, "We are in Pahalgam, and my husband died right in front of me. I couldn't cry or react -- I couldn't even comprehend what had just happened.”

"I noticed that there were three to four attackers. After my husband was killed, I faced one of the terrorists and said, 'Mere pati ko mara hai na, mujhe bhi maaro' (You've killed my husband, kill me too). My son also confronted him and said, 'Kutte, mere papa ko maara, humein bhi maar daalo' (You dog, you killed my father, kill us too)," she recounted.

"The terrorist replied, 'Nahin marenge. Tum Modi ko jaake bolo' (I won't kill you. Go and tell Modi)," Pallavi said.

Describing the scene further, she said, "The terrorists were right in front of us. They were not in army uniforms. Almost all the men were targeted. There were many newlywed couples, and in most cases, only the husbands were attacked while women and others were spared. Hindus were targeted. There were around 500 tourists present."