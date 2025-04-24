Centre Launches Campaign To Achieve 100 Pc Measles-Rubella Immunisation Coverage

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) In a significant step towards the goal of eliminating Measles and Rubella (MR) by 2026, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday virtually launched the 'National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination campaign 2025-26' on the first day of the World Immunization Week.

Under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), two doses of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine are provided free of cost to all eligible children, at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age, respectively. Currently, India's MR vaccination coverage stands at 93.7 per cent for the first dose (2024-25 HMIS data) and 92.2 per cent for the second dose.

Health Minister also released multi-language materials (posters, radio jingles, MR elimination and official U-WIN launch film) for creating awareness in the communities. These materials were also shared with all states/UTs for adaptation and rollout during the MR Elimination Campaign 2025-26.

“Today is momentous occasion as the launch of Measles-Rubella elimination campaign 2025-26 marks an opportunity to achieve 100 per cent immunisation coverage to provide high-quality lifestyle to children by administering them with the two doses of Measles and Rubella vaccine,” said Nadda at an event here.

Noting that this disease is of a highly contagious nature that hampers not only children's life but also cause misery to their parents, the minister underlined the importance of ensuring that not even a single child is left behind.

The Health Minister highlighted that“332 districts in the country have reported zero measles cases and 487 districts have reported zero rubella cases during January-March 2025 which underscores the progress achieved in the goal of MR elimination.”

Nadda highlighted the need for keeping the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) activated and strengthening surveillance.

“We have to target the elimination of MR in the same way as Polio and Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus elimination was achieved”, he stated, urging the states and UTs to be attentive, alert, and proactive and work with a 'ACT NOW' policy.

Nadda also urged the state ministers and chief medical officers to hold public and press meetings where people at large can be informed about the vaccination drive through active Jan Bhagidari.

He also urged the frontline workers to reach out to remote and hard to reach areas, slums, migratory population, areas with frequent outbreaks.