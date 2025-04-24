403
Media reports US bill triggering panic among Indian students
(MENAFN) A new bill in the US Congress that seeks to eliminate the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program has triggered panic among the over 300,000 Indian students in the US. The OPT program, especially for those in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, allows international students to stay in the country for up to three years after graduation to gain work experience. The bill, reintroduced in March, has raised concerns among F-1 and M-1 student visa holders, who are now scrambling to secure H1-B work visas as a means to stay in the US.
If passed, the bill would force many students to leave the US immediately, missing out on valuable work opportunities and potentially facing financial hardship by not being able to earn an American salary to pay off student loans. Approximately one-third of the 300,000 Indian students in the US were eligible for OPT during the 2023-24 academic year, according to the Open Doors 2024 report.
The uncertainty surrounding the potential end of OPT is causing anxiety among students, with some canceling plans to return home for the summer break in fear of difficulties re-entering the US. Prestigious universities, such as Cornell, Columbia, and Yale, have advised international students not to leave the country amidst this uncertainty.
While previous attempts to eliminate the OPT program were unsuccessful, the current bill is part of broader anti-immigration measures, including large-scale deportations, under the Trump administration. In a recent visit to the US, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to work with President Trump on addressing issues like illegal immigration and human trafficking, with India identifying around 180,000 of its nationals in the US who may have overstayed their visas or entered illegally.
International students, particularly from India, contribute significantly to the US economy, with their contributions reaching a record $43.8 billion in the 2023-24 academic year, along with 378,175 jobs, according to the NAFSA: Association of International Educators.
