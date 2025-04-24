403
Trump Envoy Signals Optimism on Ukraine, Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, the U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, announced on Wednesday that “positive talks” had taken place in London with a representative from Ukraine.
Kellogg highlighted the need to implement President Trump’s directive regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, stating, "It's time to move forward on President Trump's UKR-RU war directive: stop the killing, achieve peace, and put America First."
This declaration followed his discussion with Andriy Yermak, who serves as the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Earlier the same day, officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States held a meeting in London with a Ukrainian group led by Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
This session followed a previous gathering in Paris and marked another step in ongoing diplomatic negotiations.
Based on a statement from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, speaking on behalf of London, Paris, and Berlin, all attendees reaffirmed their “strong support” for President Trump’s dedication to resolving the conflict peacefully.
The dialogue was described as “intensive,” “productive,” and “successful,” with “significant progress” being reported.
The statement also noted a unanimous commitment among the participants to maintain close collaboration and to reconvene in the near future for continued discussions.
Ukrainian Leader Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the joint efforts would pave the way for enduring peace. He shared his sentiments on X, writing, "Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer."
