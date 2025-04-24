Canadian Police Release Images Of KDS Gurdwara Vandalism Suspects

MENAFN - IANS) Vancouver, April 24 (IANS) Canadian Police have released images of a vehicle and two people who were outside the Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS) Gurdwara on Ross Street in Vancouver when it was vandalised last week.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) sought public assistance to identify the individuals as they investigated the matter.

On April 19, the prominent KDS gurdwara in Canada was vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti, sparking outrage among the local Sikh community.

"We believe these people may have information about this crime and what the motivation was. We ask anyone who recognises the people in these pictures, or the vehicle, to come forward and speak with our investigators," said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison.

According to the police department, investigators from the major crime section of the department who have been collecting and analysing evidence from the crime scene and the surrounding neighbourhood, have obtained images of a white pickup and two people who were in the area at the time.

"Police believe the truck drove through the area around the time of the offence, between approximately 4 and 4:30 a.m. on April 19. Two people, who are believed to be associated with the truck, then walked near the front entrance of the temple. One person was wearing a yellow cap, yellow jacket, and black pants. The other was wearing a grey hoodie with black pants," read the VPD statement.

The police department further stated that it initiated a criminal investigation on April 19 after suspects spray-painted on the walls outside of the gurdwara, adding that the graffiti was written in both English and Punjabi.

Last week, in a statement, the KDS condemned the act, describing it as a deliberate attempt to spread fear and division within the community.

"A small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'," the gurdwara said.

"This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community. Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and Canadian society," it added.

Following the recent vandalism of a Gurudwara in Vancouver, British Columbia, another disturbing incident surfaced where the Khlistanis targeted the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Surrey.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya strongly condemned the incident, stating, "The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated today -- this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism."

Arya warned of a larger, coordinated effort behind such acts: "Well-organised, well-funded, and backed by significant political clout. Khalistani elements are brazenly asserting their dominance and successfully silencing Hindu voices across Canada."