Thai Airways Opens New Office In Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Thai Airways marked a milestone on January 27 with the inauguration of its new office in Dhaka to explore more potentials in Bangladesh.

Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor inaugurated the office located in the capital's Gulshan area. Wit Kitchathorn, Vice President of Sales, and Narintorn Sukkaseam, Team Lead for Western, Middle East and Bangladesh, Thai Airways, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Managing Director of Air Galaxy Limited, the Passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) of Thai Airways, hosted the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, said, "As Thailand's flag carrier, Thai Airways has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral trade and strengthening people-to-people connections between Bangladesh and Thailand.”

Wit Kitchathorn, in his address, reaffirmed Thai Airways' commitment to the Bangladeshi market. He mentioned, Thai Airways remains dedicated to delivering world-class service and enhanced connectivity for Bangladeshi travelers, solidifying its position as one of the region's leading airlines.

In his speech, Walid said that the new office aims to enhance customer service, providing passengers in Bangladesh greater accessibility.

The presence of the new office highlights the enduring partnership between Thai Airways and the Bangladesh market, which has spanned over 50 years, he added.

Thai Airways further strengthens its footprint in Bangladesh with branch offices in Chattogram and Sylhet, in addition to this new town office in Dhaka, as per a release.

It may be mentioned here, the airline operates two daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route: TG322, departing at 1:40 pm, and another TG322 at 2:00 am.

These flights offer seamless connections to a wide array of international destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Sydney, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Manila, and Hong Kong, further mentioned the release.

The daytime flight utilizes the Airbus A330-300, featuring 31 business class and 263 economy class seats, and the early morning flight is operated by an Airbus A320 with an all-economy seating configuration, concluded the release.

