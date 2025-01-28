Zabukhchay Reservoir Construction Completed
The Turkish company Cengiz İnşaat has completed the construction
of the Zabukhchay reservoir in the Lachin district,
Azernews reports, citing the project manager of
the company, Akram Tutunju.
He stated that this reservoir is intended to meet the water
needs of agricultural lands in Azerbaijan's territories liberated
from occupation.
The manager noted that Turkish companies are contributing to
projects aimed at erasing the traces of war and ensuring economic
integration of the region with Azerbaijan.
“In this context, Cengiz İnşaat has contributed to three
strategic projects, including the construction of two roads from
Fuzuli to Shusha (one of them being the Victory Road), as well as
the Zabukhchay reservoir. We will continue to implement such
projects in Azerbaijan and contribute to its development,” said
Tutunju.
It is worth mentioning that the Zabukhchay reservoir has a
capacity of 27 million cubic meters. The main irrigation canal
emerging from the reservoir will have a discharge capacity of 6.2
cubic meters per second. The construction of the reservoir will
provide irrigation water for 12,100 hectares of land in the Gubadli
and Zangilan districts.
