Zabukhchay Reservoir Construction Completed

Qabil Ashirov

The Turkish company Cengiz İnşaat has completed the construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir in the Lachin district, Azernews reports, citing the project manager of the company, Akram Tutunju.

He stated that this reservoir is intended to meet the water needs of agricultural lands in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

The manager noted that Turkish companies are contributing to projects aimed at erasing the traces of war and ensuring economic integration of the region with Azerbaijan.

“In this context, Cengiz İnşaat has contributed to three strategic projects, including the construction of two roads from Fuzuli to Shusha (one of them being the Victory Road), as well as the Zabukhchay reservoir. We will continue to implement such projects in Azerbaijan and contribute to its development,” said Tutunju.

It is worth mentioning that the Zabukhchay reservoir has a capacity of 27 million cubic meters. The main irrigation canal emerging from the reservoir will have a discharge capacity of 6.2 cubic meters per second. The construction of the reservoir will provide irrigation water for 12,100 hectares of land in the Gubadli and Zangilan districts.