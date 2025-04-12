Shreya Ghoshal Says Song ‘Jai Hanuman’ Is A Celebration Of ‘Courage, Innocence’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal unveiled a new track christened“Jai Hanuman,” which she said is a celebration of“courage, innocence, and grace.”

Taking to Instagram, Shreya shared a poster, which features her and has“Out now. Jai Hanuman. Shreya Ghoshal” written on it.

Shreya wrote as the caption:“Hanuman Jayanti ke is pawan din par suniye 'Jai Hanuman' Song is out now!! A celebration of courage, innocence, and grace. It's a musical reminder that even the smallest heart can carry the mightiest light-when guided by faith! #FearNoBullies #JaiHanuman #BoloJaiHanuman.”

The song is composed by Kinjal Chatterjee, and the lyrics are penned by Shraddha Pandit. Ghoshal has lent her vocal prowess to the number, which is her most stripped-down, spiritual offering in recent times, and yet, it carries immense emotional weight.

Noted for her wide versatility, Ghoshal is touted to be one of the most prolific singers in India.

She has been feted with several accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, and BFJA Awards, to name a few.

The singer was just four years old when she began to learn music. Beginning her training in classical music at the age of six, she made her singing debut with the 2002 romantic drama Devdas in 2002 after winning the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma.

She won several honors for her songs, such as“Bairi Piya,”“Dola Re Dola,” "Dheere Jaln"a, "Yeh Ishq Haay"e, "Pherari Mon, Jeev Rangla, and "Maayava Thooyav"a.

Some of her chartbuster hits include songs such as "Agar Tum Mil Jao," "Piyu Bole," "Mere Dholna," "Bahara," "Ooh La La," "Saibo," "Chikni Chameli," "Nagada Sang Dhol," "Manwa Laage," "Mohe Rang Do Laal," "Ghar More Pardesiya," "Param Sundari," and "Guli Mata."