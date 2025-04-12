403
UK Announces New Military Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The British defense chief on Friday unveiled a fresh EURO350 million (USD460 million) defense assistance initiative for Ukraine, describing 2025 as a pivotal point in the ongoing conflict and encouraging fellow supporters to increase their contributions.
According to John Healey, speaking at the 27th Ukraine Defense Contact Group assembly in Brussels, the package consists of surveillance radar systems, anti-tank explosives, several hundred thousand drones, as well as financial resources aimed at sustaining and refurbishing combat gear.
A significant portion of the assistance involves starting a new program to fix thousands of Ukrainian military vehicles damaged in the field.
"This is a new effort that we want you to join us in," he spoke to allied countries who attended the meeting. "This extra support today will strengthen Ukrainian troops in the close fight.”
He underscored that 2025 is a "critical year" in the conflict and cautioned against inaction, stating: "We cannot jeopardize the peace by forgetting about the war."
“To those not making fresh commitments today, I urge you to look again, to look hard at what more you can do,” he added.
Healey also emphasized the UK's enduring commitment, noting that Britain will allocate an unprecedented EURO4.5 billion in defense aid to Ukraine this year – marking its highest contribution so far.
