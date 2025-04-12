Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kashmir, No Damage To Life Or Property

2025-04-12 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A moderate intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres, the official said.

