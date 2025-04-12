403
Britain expands import ban on EU meat, dairy amid disease threat
(MENAFN) The UK government has announced an immediate expansion of its ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products, now affecting all countries within the European Union. This measure, which takes effect on Saturday, is a direct response to the rising number of foot-and-mouth disease cases across Europe.
Travelers arriving in Britain will be prohibited from bringing personal quantities of meat from cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, as well as dairy products from any EU member state. The comprehensive ban covers a range of items, including sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats, and milk, regardless of their packaging or point of purchase, including duty-free shops.
Officials have stressed that this action is crucial for protecting the health of British livestock, supporting farmers, and ensuring the country’s food security. Travelers found with these banned items will need to surrender them at the border. Failure to comply may result in confiscation and destruction of the goods, and in England, serious violations could lead to fines of up to £5,000 (approximately $6,550).
This expanded ban follows an earlier restriction implemented earlier this year, which specifically targeted personal imports from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria—nations that had reported outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease. The recent announcement now extends to all EU countries, reflecting growing concerns about the spread of the disease.
