Bengal Govt Allowing Violence In The Name Of Waqf Act Protests: Amit Malviya

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) BJP IT Cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya on Saturday accused the Mamata government of allowing continued violence in different pockets in the state in the name of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

In a post on X, Malviya shared a picture of a crying Hindu woman whose shop was vandalised at Samserganj in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal by a group of people protesting against the Waqf Act.

"Today it is Samserganj-tomorrow, it could be your neighbourhood. What was this Hindu woman's fault? What connection did she have to the Waqf? Why was her humble livelihood reduced to ashes, Mamata Banerjee? And where was the West Bengal Police? If you still believe this violence in the name of Waqf is just about one bill, go ahead-keep deluding yourself," Malviya's post read.

Parts of Murshidabad district, including Jangipur, Samserganj, Suti and Nimtita, among others, had been on the boil for the last few days over the protests by a group of people from a particular community against the Waqf Act.

Although the state police had claimed that the situation at the troubled pockets is more or less normal, Malviya had rubbished the claims.

"Despite the West Bengal government's claims of normalcy, the situation remains volatile in many areas. Mamata Banerjee is willing to let the state burn for the sake of her politics," Malviya's statement read.

On Friday night, West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose released a video message, saying that his office had been receiving disturbing reports about some people taking law and order into their own hands in some parts of Bengal.

He also informed that on receipt of information about certain trouble likely to brew in parts of West Bengal, he had a confidential discussion with Chief Minister Banerjee.

"The Chief Secretary has assured that the government is taking stern action against the miscreants and will not allow disturbances to escalate. The state is prepared. All action will be taken against miscreants. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," the Governor added.