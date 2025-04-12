Handwara Accident: Another Student Succumbs, Toll 2 CM Says Monitoring Situation Closely

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, however, expressed profound grief over the incident, that claimed two lives and left 22 others injured.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, the Chief Minister while expressing grief over the incident, stated that,“The loss of two young promising students from GDC Sogam, in the tragic accident near Handwara is a tragedy that weighs heavily on all of us. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”

The Chief Minister also assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all necessary medical and logistical assistance is provided.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan visited GMC Handwara to take stock of the situation following the tragic bus accident in Vodhpora.

During the visit, the DC interacted with the injured students and hospital staff, assuring them of all possible assistance from the district administration.

The DC assured that the administration is committed to ensuring the best possible medical care and support for the victims and their families.

“Case will be registered and police investigation to follow,” she said.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Handwara, Dr. Aijaz confirmed that most of the injured students are in stable condition. He stated that while two critically injured students were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment, the remaining are being closely monitored and are responding well to medical care.

“We are ensuring all necessary treatment and support for the injured. Their condition is largely stable,” he said.

Notably, a tragic accident occurred this morning at Vodhpora Handwara when a bus carrying college students enroute to a picnic overturned, leading to a major accident. The accident resulted in death of two students and left 22 others injured.

