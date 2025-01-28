Embassy Holds Reception To Mark 76Th Republic Day Of India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Doha hosted a reception to celebrate 76th Republic Day of India on Sunday.

The event was attended by about 700 dignitaries including Qatari businessmen, officials, diplomats, and members of Indian community.

Minister of State for Affairs and President and CEO​ of QatarEnergy H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi attended the reception as the chief guest.

Director of the Protocol Department at the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Ambassador of Eritrea to Qatar and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps H E Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, and H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani were the guests of honour.

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, in his remarks, emphasised the deep-rooted ties founded on historic relations between the peoples of two countries.

He said the relationship has grown to become multifaceted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and H H the Amir, spanning trade, investment, energy, health, education, culture and other areas. Ambassador expressed hope of even stronger partnership between India and Qatar in future.

The Ambassador also appreciated the contributions of Indians living in Qatar in facilitating deeper engagements between the two countries especially in the field of trade, tourism and culture. The evening also included cultural performances by a group of classical and contemporary artists including Manipuri dancers, Santoor and Tabla artists from India.

The Embassy organised celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of India's Republic on Sunday. The auspicious day began with Ambassador Vipul unfurling he national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem joined by over 250 members of the Indian community at Indian Cultural Center, Doha. The Ambassador shared his thoughts on strong India-Qatar relations and recent developments marked by high-level visits, interactions at business and official level promoting trade, investment, energy and cultural contacts between India and Qatar. The event also featured performances by children and community members and felicitations of the 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz top scorers.